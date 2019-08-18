|
Henry W. Smith
Choteau - Henry W. Smith, 94, of Choteau, MT, died Aug. 14, 2019, of natural causes. A visitation will be from 1-4 P.M. on Aug. 18, 2019 at Gorder-Jensen Funeral home. A private graveside service for family will be held Aug. 19, 2019 at 1 P.M. at the Choteau Cemetery. Hank was born July 7, 1925, the son of Henry W. and Mary Smith. He graduated from Choteau High School in 1942. He attended one quarter of college at MSU before returning to Choteau to run the family farm and ranch when his father became ill. Hank and Geraldine Zier were married in Conrad on Oct. 19, 1952 and have enjoyed 66 years together. They have a daughter, Linda (Dick) Erickson of Eugene, OR and a son, Bill (Mary) of Choteau. An active community member, Hank belonged to the Lion's Club and Odd Fellows. He served on the FSA, El Dorado and Choteau hospital boards. He gave tirelessly of his time and energy in the Choteau Pavilion Remodel (1970's) and in the maintenance of the original Choteau Lion's Swimming pool. Hank enjoyed golfing, bowling, woodworking, and MSU Bobcat football. For 60 years he played his trumpet in the Choteau Community band. For the last several years Gerry and Hank wintered in Casa Grande, AZ, where they made many dear friends. Hank is survived by his wife and children; grandchildren, Matt, Greg (Courtney), and Ross Erickson; Brendon Smith, Brady Smith and Marci (Jacob) Erbele; great-grandsons, Holden and Nolan Erbele; and his twin sisters, Bernice Wilt of Choteau and Helen McIntyre of Boise, ID. Preceding Hank in death were his parents and brothers; Alex, Francis and Howard Truchot. A reception at Skyline Lodge for friends and family will follow the burial. Memorials may be made to Choteau Lion's Swimming Pool or to a . Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019