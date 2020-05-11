|
Hildegard "Helen" Redpath
Ripon - Hildegard "Helen" (Trommer) Redpath, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Maplecrest Manor Assisted Living in Ripon, WI. She died peacefully of natural causes. Helen was born on September 19, 1925 in Erlangen, Germany. She was a volunteer nurse in World War II. She came to the United States in 1952 and married Russell Redpath; they later divorced.
Helen was a waitress for 15 years at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls, MT. In 1978, she moved to Las Vegas, NV and worked for the Frontier Hotel for 13 years. In 1991, she retired and moved to Great Falls, MT to be with family and friends before settling in Ripon, WI.
Helen enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, exercise and going for walks. Her greatest joy was her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen learned the English language on her own. She always remained proud of her German heritage and never lost her German accent. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 1087, Ladies Auxiliary Eagles No.14, Great Falls Senior Center and Nautilus Health Spa, Great Falls, MT.
Helen is survived by her son, Mike (Lynn) Redpath of Great Falls, MT; her daughters, Kathy
Sorenson of Lynnwood, WA, and Cindy Lee (Jeff) Marquart of Overton, NV; grandchildren: Krista Redpath-Pyron and Van (Brooke) Redpath of Missoula, MT, Alicia Sorenson and Brandon Sorenson of Lynnwood, WA; great -grandchildren: Destinee Sorenson, Savanna Winston, Endrick Sorenson, Evan and Oliver Pyron, Finley and Rylie Redpath. She is also survived by her dear friend, Sandy Kreuger and all her friends and caregivers at MapleCrest in Ripon, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard and her ex-husband, Russell.
Helen will be remembered for her kindness and always wanting to help others. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.
Cremation has taken place, and per Helen's wishes, there will be no service.
Memorials may be given to the Great Falls Animal Shelter, in Montana, the VFW or the Veterans Memorial.
Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon, WI is assisting the family. divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 11 to May 17, 2020