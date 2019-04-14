Services
Homer Eugene (Gene) Enslow


Homer Eugene (Gene) Enslow

Meridian, ID - January 23, 1928 - April 7, 2019

Gene passed away at his assisted living facility in Meridian Idaho. He lived most of his youth and some of his adult years in and around Great Falls and later Kalispell, and always considered himself a Montanan. Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years Joyce Clark Enslow, 3 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. For more information see www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
