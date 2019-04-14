|
|
Homer Eugene (Gene) Enslow
Meridian, ID - January 23, 1928 - April 7, 2019
Gene passed away at his assisted living facility in Meridian Idaho. He lived most of his youth and some of his adult years in and around Great Falls and later Kalispell, and always considered himself a Montanan. Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years Joyce Clark Enslow, 3 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. For more information see www.bowmanfuneral.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019