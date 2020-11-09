Hope Morgan



Hope Warren Morgan, 85, passed away November 6, 2020. Hope was born January 2, 1935 in Cambridge, MA and was raised in Cohasset, MA. Hope loved living near the ocean where she learned to swim at age 2 and sail at age 5. She played tennis as a teenager and won a few trophies. She attended public school through 6th grade, then Derby Academy in Hingham, MA through 9th grade. She finished school at Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill, MA, graduating in 1953. Following graduation, she worked at Massachusetts General Hospital until 1956, when the opportunity came to go to Europe for seven months with five other people. They traveled through Europe by VW Bus, camping out the entire time. She also had the opportunity to ski in Norway and the Alps. Upon returning to the states, she worked at AAA in Boston until 1960, then headed west to Sun Valley, ID where she met her husband Bob. They married January 7, 1961 and had two daughters, Julie in 1962 and Lynne in 1964. Hope enjoyed bowling and served as city secretary and was elected to the Great Falls Women's Bowling Hall of Fame. She also took many trips with Bob to barbershop shows where Bob was a 70-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. She enjoyed the singing and shows so much, she decided to join the Sweet Adelines. Hope worked at AAA in Great Falls where she was the office manager, until her retirement in 1990.Upon retirement, with husband Bob, she did extensive traveling, mostly by trailer, visiting all 50 states and 8 Canadian provinces. They also went on several cruises on Windjammers and large ships, mostly to the Caribbean. In 1992 she and Bob purchased a park model in Rincon County West in Tucson, Az where they spent their winters. She loved her time spent at Rincon where she met many lifelong friends. Hope enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cards and needlework and crafts. Hope learned the art of woodcarving in her later years and her artistic talent in this craft was incredible. Her carvings consisted of mostly birds and wildlife and she won many blue ribbons for her works. She even taught woodcarving classes in Tucson and attended many woodcarving seminars and workshops throughout the western US and Canada.



Hope is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Bob of Great Falls, her daughter Julie Morgan Klein and her husband Greg of Mansfield, TX, her daughter Lynne Morgan Durkin and her husband Steve of Great Falls, and her grandson Ryan Michael Durkin of Great Falls, MT.



No service is planned, per her request. Cremation has taken place with her wish for her ashes to be scattered at sea, or if not possible, on the Missouri River which flows to the sea. Hope loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband and family and her many dear friends.









