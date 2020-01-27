Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
It is with great sorrow and shock to learn of the death of our beloved father and grandfather four days after his passing. Howard was born in Black Eagle on July 16th, 1924 to Sophia and Guy Palagi. He was raised in Great Falls, and graduated from Great Falls High in 1942. Howard married Margaret Palagi in 1945. After high school, Howard received his Associates Degree from the College of Great Falls. He worked with his father at the Continental Oil Company until he was appointed as a Juvenile Probation Officer. In 1983, he was appointed Chief of Youth Court Services. Howard retired in 1987. He is survived by his three daughters, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a brother George. Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
