HP Brown
Great Falls - We sadly announce that after living a life full of adventure and accomplishments, HP Brown passed away on June 17, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Great Falls.
Surviving HP are his two sons and their families, Charles and Pam Brown, and their children and grandchildren, Amanda, Christopher, Alysa, Kelsey, Elisabeth and Emma; Greg and Jenny Brown, and their children Autumn and April. HP is also survived by his best friend and companion, Lorraine Jenkins.
HP was born April 9, 1931, the son of William Weitman and Helen Adeline Morris Brown. He attended Great Falls Public Schools all his life. As a young teen, he contracted polio. Once recovered, he went on to play tackle on the 1948 Great Falls High School State Championship football team. He graduated in 1949. That year, he was invited to play in the Montana East-West Shrine game. This became a proud family tradition when his son, Charles, also played and coached in future Shrine games. HP enjoyed his high school glory days and remained a member of the "49ers' Club," a group of high school friends who met regularly throughout the years for reunions, monthly luncheons, and camaraderie.
After high school, HP entered Duke University and joined the Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Officers' Training Program. In 1951, he transferred to the University of Montana. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. HP graduated from U of M in 1953 with a major in Business Administration, as well as his commission as 2nd Lieutenant which allowed him to enter active duty in the Marine Corps. He served at many Marine and Naval Air facilities including Roosevelt Road Naval Station, Puerto Rico, and Key West, Florida. Upon completing his Marine Corp tour-of-duty, he was deactivated to Marine Special Ready Reserve Force in 1955.
HP returned to Great Falls to build and operate the cattle feedlot on the family farm west of Great Falls. In 1958 he married Patricia Louise Anderson. They had two sons, Charles Carleton born in 1959, and Gregory Mason born in 1960.
In 1959, HP purchased a majority stock interest in the Great Falls Meat Company. He worked in all phases of the company operations rising to the position of President and Chairman of the Board in 1966.The company expanded under his direction employing 137 people. He was elected to the Board of Directors of Western States Meat Packers' Association and served until he retired in 1972. HP's retirement was precipitated by his diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1962.
HP was active in various disability-advocacy programs. He was appointed by Governor Tom Judge and served 17 years as a representative-at-large on the State DDPAC. He also served as an adviser to the city of Great Falls and was instrumental in the remodeling of the Civic Center when the city built the north entrance to serve people with disabilities. He was a member of the Great Falls Elks and a Life member of Disabled American Veterans.
Determined not to let his MS keep him down, HP led an amazing life. He loved to travel and was happy to share over 40 years of life's adventures with Lorraine Jenkins. They boated on Holter Lake, flew to Hawaii, cruised down the Mississippi, up to Alaska and through the Panama Canal. They traveled off-the-beaten path in their motor home to places far and wide. Always together, they supported one another through good times and bad.
In celebration of a life well-lived, please join us for HP's memorial service on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at O'Connor Funeral Home located at 2425 8th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401.
In lieu of flowers, please choose to donate in HP's memory to a local charitable organization of your choice. A suggestion would be an organization that both HP and Lorraine have actively supported for many years, Saint Martin de Porres Mission, Emilie Center. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 141, Great Falls, MT 59403.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Great Falls - We sadly announce that after living a life full of adventure and accomplishments, HP Brown passed away on June 17, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Great Falls.
Surviving HP are his two sons and their families, Charles and Pam Brown, and their children and grandchildren, Amanda, Christopher, Alysa, Kelsey, Elisabeth and Emma; Greg and Jenny Brown, and their children Autumn and April. HP is also survived by his best friend and companion, Lorraine Jenkins.
HP was born April 9, 1931, the son of William Weitman and Helen Adeline Morris Brown. He attended Great Falls Public Schools all his life. As a young teen, he contracted polio. Once recovered, he went on to play tackle on the 1948 Great Falls High School State Championship football team. He graduated in 1949. That year, he was invited to play in the Montana East-West Shrine game. This became a proud family tradition when his son, Charles, also played and coached in future Shrine games. HP enjoyed his high school glory days and remained a member of the "49ers' Club," a group of high school friends who met regularly throughout the years for reunions, monthly luncheons, and camaraderie.
After high school, HP entered Duke University and joined the Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Officers' Training Program. In 1951, he transferred to the University of Montana. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. HP graduated from U of M in 1953 with a major in Business Administration, as well as his commission as 2nd Lieutenant which allowed him to enter active duty in the Marine Corps. He served at many Marine and Naval Air facilities including Roosevelt Road Naval Station, Puerto Rico, and Key West, Florida. Upon completing his Marine Corp tour-of-duty, he was deactivated to Marine Special Ready Reserve Force in 1955.
HP returned to Great Falls to build and operate the cattle feedlot on the family farm west of Great Falls. In 1958 he married Patricia Louise Anderson. They had two sons, Charles Carleton born in 1959, and Gregory Mason born in 1960.
In 1959, HP purchased a majority stock interest in the Great Falls Meat Company. He worked in all phases of the company operations rising to the position of President and Chairman of the Board in 1966.The company expanded under his direction employing 137 people. He was elected to the Board of Directors of Western States Meat Packers' Association and served until he retired in 1972. HP's retirement was precipitated by his diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 1962.
HP was active in various disability-advocacy programs. He was appointed by Governor Tom Judge and served 17 years as a representative-at-large on the State DDPAC. He also served as an adviser to the city of Great Falls and was instrumental in the remodeling of the Civic Center when the city built the north entrance to serve people with disabilities. He was a member of the Great Falls Elks and a Life member of Disabled American Veterans.
Determined not to let his MS keep him down, HP led an amazing life. He loved to travel and was happy to share over 40 years of life's adventures with Lorraine Jenkins. They boated on Holter Lake, flew to Hawaii, cruised down the Mississippi, up to Alaska and through the Panama Canal. They traveled off-the-beaten path in their motor home to places far and wide. Always together, they supported one another through good times and bad.
In celebration of a life well-lived, please join us for HP's memorial service on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at O'Connor Funeral Home located at 2425 8th Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401.
In lieu of flowers, please choose to donate in HP's memory to a local charitable organization of your choice. A suggestion would be an organization that both HP and Lorraine have actively supported for many years, Saint Martin de Porres Mission, Emilie Center. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 141, Great Falls, MT 59403.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.