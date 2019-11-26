|
|
Hunter Longtine
Lewistown - We lost our Hunter Marshall Longtine of Lewistown at the young age of 15 years old suddenly on November 23, 2019. Hunter was born in Helena on September 23, 2004, to Raymond Marshall and Jamie Lyn (Jenni) Longtine, joining his much loved big brother Bridger. He lived in Helena until they moved to the ranch in Lewistown in 2018.
Hunter attended schools in Helena. He started playing football in grade school. In Lewistown he continued playing in Junior High and then became a proud member of the Fergus Eagles Football team.
Riding four wheelers and side-by-sides was a favorite past-time. He started riding when he was big enough to climb on one and spent many hours riding them. He could always find someone to go with him so he could drive. He became very skilled and could do a wheelie for a mile or more on the road to the ranch. He loved anything to do with outdoors. Fishing and hunting with family and friends at the cabin was something he enjoyed. Much time was spent on Warm Springs Creek and in the Moccasins in the summer and winter.
Whether fixing fence or working cattle, Hunter were passionate about his love of anything that pertained to the ranch. He had a natural ability for all of it. He was gifted mechanically and could figure out how to do almost anything. He had intended to spend the rest of his life on the ranch. Hunter was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents of Lewistown; brother Bridger of Dillon, MT; Grandparents; Gary (Kathy) Jenni of Lewistown, Diane Longtine of Helena, MT, Jeanne Jenni of Lewistown, MT, Dewey (Bonnie) Longtine of Ranchester, WY; great grandfather: Floyd Jenni of Lewistown, MT; Numerous aunts and uncles; great aunts and uncles; many cousins.
Memorial Services for Hunter M. Longtine will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019