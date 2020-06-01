Ian James McDonald



Great Falls - Ian James McDonald passed away May 29th surrounded by his loving family. Ian was born July 24th, 1985 in Shelby, Montana. In 1986, he was taken in and eventually adopted by the McDonald Family of Great Falls. Ian suffered from many life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, but his up-beat attitude, huge sense of humor, and joie de vivre never stopped him from enjoying what he loved, and he always brought a smile to the face of anyone who met him.



His adopted family adored every minute with him and tried to give him all the opportunities as a healthy child would.



Ian thrived in Special Olympics, and was an accomplished golfer, bowler, and bocce champion. He loved all sports, and you would not meet a more devoted Griz fan than Ian. He loved cheering for his favorite teams, and many Sundays he would wear multiple team jerseys to match the game he was watching.



Ian was a master video gamer, and often would make up his own Madden rosters with Montanan players. He would play hours on end while listening to his favorite music group, The Backstreet Boys. He considered himself the unofficial sixth member of the Backstreet Boys, and would insist that he sounded just like Nick Carter. He would sing loud and proud so the neighbors could enjoy his talent.



Ian was a connoisseur of fine foods, anything with cheese was considered gourmet. There was not a cuisine or experimental recipe he would not try, just as long as he could pair it with a root beer and top it off with an ice cream sundae.



Besides Special Olympics, Ian was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus and worked many fundraisers and event with his group. He was a devout member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.



Ian is survived by his adoptive parents, James and Theresa McDonald, Sisters Tracy (Keith) Johnson, Heather McDonald, Jennifer (Jeff) Tillson, nephews James and Joseph Tillson, and his cat, Magic.



The McDonald Family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, therapists, teachers and coaches who helped us with Ian's journey.



In remembrance of Ian, please make someone happy today.



The funeral service will take place 10 am on Friday, June 5th at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 1475 Eden Street, Missoula Montana. A graveside service will follow at the Old St. Mary's Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store