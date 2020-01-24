|
|
Ida Jane Johnson
Great Falls - Our loving mother, Ida Jane Sauke Johnson, born April 5, 1934 to Alvin and Florence Sauke in Simms, MT, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side, January 23, 2020 at her residence. Ida's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 AM at the Holiday Inn. Please join us in sharing your favorite story about our Mom.
Ida Jane resided in Simms for 21 years, met and married Dale Johnson, moved to San Diego, CA where they had three daughters. She and her family moved back to the Sun River Valley seven years later, living there for the next 12 years. In 1974, Ida and her family moved to Cascade while teaching kindergarten in Choteau for 18 of those years.
Ida was an educator for 29 years and an Assistant County Superintendent for two and a half years. Our Mom received her education, graduating from Simms High School, then attended Montana State, graduated at the College of Great Falls, and received her Master's in Counseling from Northern Montana College. She taught at Evans School, Sun River School, Simms Elementary School, Fort Shaw Elementary School and finished her teaching career at Choteau Elementary School. She taught 100's of Sugar Plums!
Mom loved her Doll Club ladies, Antique Club ladies, Red Hat ladies, the Sun River Historical Society and loved giving tours of the Sun River Valley. She received the Meritorious Achievement Award from the Lewis and Clark Foundation in 2017, the Bill Sherman Fellow Award from the Portage Route Chapter in 2018 and was inducted into the Montana Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ida is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Brian) Campbell, Kim (Herb) Gabel and Toni (Tim) Olds; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Florence; sisters, Bonnie, Roxanna, Norma and brother, Bob.
Our Mother had an impact on many lives!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Portage Route Chapter or Peace Hospice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020