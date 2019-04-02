|
Ida Louise Shields
Browning - Ida Louise Shields made her journey at Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning, Mt. on Friday, March 29th, 2019.
Grandma Ida came into this world on November 27th, 1941 in Browning, Mt. The third child and 2nd daughter of Margaret Connolly and Alvin Webster Kennedy.
She was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation and began her education in the Browning Public Schools, graduating from Browning High School in 1962. Ida is best known for her work as a lay advocate, licensed to practice in tribal courts. She began this portion of her professional life as a paralegal with Montana Legal Services, advocating for women and children. Ida finished this chapter of her professional life as the lead prosector for the Ft. Belknap Tribal Court, and was also frequently called upon to sit as a special prosecutor for other tribal courts in Montana.
While she served her people as legal counsel over the years, Ida continued her higher education as she was able. She obtained her Bachelor's of Arts in Primary Education from MSU-Northern in Havre, Mt. in 2003. This was a very proud moment in her life, and was a mile-stone that was shared with her siblings, children and grandchildren. After receiving her degree, Ida taught 1st grade at Vina Chattin School in Browning, MT until she Retired after the 2006/2007 school year.
After retirement, Ida enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her baking and cooking were central to holiday meals and family celebrations. Ida's cinnamon rolls and frybread was everyone's favorite. She passed her cooking skills on to her granddaughters, and in her later years she was able to enjoy being served as she passed the torch to them.
Ida was preceeded in death by her maternal grandparents Ida Johnson-Connolly and Brian Connolly; Paternal Grandparents Mamie Bailey Kennedy and Alvin W. Kennedy Sr.; Parents Margie Connolly-Kennedy and Alvin W. Kennedy Jr.; Siblings Brian Emmette Connolly, Alvina "Viney" First Rider, Alvin "Rastus" Kennedy.
She is Survived by her sisters Mary (Ken) Barns of St. Mary, Mt., Eileen (Earl) McDougall and Betsy (Roy) Lavoy, both of Mahnomen, Mn., Helen (Don) Stiner of Cutbank, Mt., and Noralee (Clinton "Punky" DustyBull) of Browning, Mt., Ida's surviving brothers are Ed (Amy) Kennedy of Browning, Mt., and Jim (Wendy) Kennedy of Cutbank Creek, Mt.
Ida is also survived by her sons; Brian Azure Sr., Alvin "Joe" (Desiree) Azure, Mike Shields Sr. and Bradley "Brad" Shields and Daughters; Cathy (Charlie) Mountain Chief and Thomasine (Stuart) Lawrence.
Grandma Ida also has 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren who she adored and called "her babies".
Her wake services are Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the NAID Stickgame Arbor, Browning Mt. Rosaries will start 7pm Sunday, March 31, 2019. Mass starts 11am Monday April 1st, 2019 at Little Flower Parish, Browning Mt. There will also be a traditional memorial service at her second home, the Ft Belknap Indian Reservation. This service will be held at the Chief Nosey Rec. Center located at Lodge Pole, Mt. beginning on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Ida's ashes will be interred with her departed husband, George "Sonny" Shields III following a sunrise service at 5 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Big Warm Cemetary.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019