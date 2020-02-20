|
Inez "Teddie" Bray
Great Falls - Inez F. "Teddie" Gihring was born in Whitefish, Montana on December 10, 1939 to Oscar and Inez Gihring.
Teddie graduated from Whitefish High School in 1957, and from Montana State University in 1961 with a degree in Nursing. She later became an owner of Century 21 McDonald Realty in Great Falls.
Teddie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Gihring; daughter, Traci; and granddaughter, Rachel. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Lori) Howard of Billings; son-in-law, Doug Russell of Spokane; and grandchildren, Lindsey, Owen, and Luke.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In her memory, be kind, share a smile, and rescue and adopt an abandoned dog or cat.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020