Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Inez "Teddie" Bray


1939 - 2020
Inez "Teddie" Bray Obituary
Inez "Teddie" Bray

Great Falls - Inez F. "Teddie" Gihring was born in Whitefish, Montana on December 10, 1939 to Oscar and Inez Gihring.

Teddie graduated from Whitefish High School in 1957, and from Montana State University in 1961 with a degree in Nursing. She later became an owner of Century 21 McDonald Realty in Great Falls.

Teddie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Gihring; daughter, Traci; and granddaughter, Rachel. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Lori) Howard of Billings; son-in-law, Doug Russell of Spokane; and grandchildren, Lindsey, Owen, and Luke.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In her memory, be kind, share a smile, and rescue and adopt an abandoned dog or cat.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
