Inez J. Barger
The Springs of Butte - Inez J. Barger (aka Grandma Nezzie) died peacefully in her sleep on December 21, 2019 at The Springs of Butte. She was so ready and eager to spend Christmas and eternity in heaven with our Dad, Robert Barger who preceded her in death by three months.
Mom was born to James and Mary Muggerud on August 3, 1925 in Florence, SD, the youngest of ten children. When her mother died in 1928, the family moved to Hettinger, ND where Mom was raised by her father and older siblings. After high school, Mom married a young farmer, Artie (Arthur) Arndorfer in 1942. They were blessed with two children, Joey (Joseph) and Carol Ann. Tragically, in 1948, Artie died in a swimming accident, leaving a young widow and two small children. With a family to support, Mom leased out the farmland and went to work at White's Hardware in Hettinger, where she worked until she met and later married Robert (Bob) Barger on June 28, 1952. (Good choice, Mom!) In 1955, this handsome young man brought his lovely new wife and ready-made family to Butte, where he adopted Joe and Carol, and a strong and lasting bond was forged with love and respect and devotion. Besides being a homemaker, Mom was an avid bowler for over 60 years, winning multiple league, city and state championships. She learned to play golf a little later in life and played in multiple leagues over the years, both at the Municipal Course and the Butte Country Club. She and Dad loved playing together and with numerous friends. Card games, particularly pinochle and whist, were a big part of our lives growing up and Mom and Dad continued to play until they could no longer see well enough. They hosted and attended countless card parties over the years and many wonderful memories are associated with those card games. As they grew older, Mom and Dad still enjoyed a friendly game of pinochle with family. When she wasn't busy with family events and enjoying outings with friends, Mom could be found curled up with a good book. Reading and solving crossword puzzles were some of her favorite past times until her eyes began to fail. Following Dad's retirement from the Montana Power Company in 1988, Mom and Dad traveled all over the country and Hawaii to visit family and friends. They rarely went far without their golf clubs. As she grew older and no longer played golf or bowled, Mom enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She even learned to enjoy football and became a Griz fan!
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Barger, on September 12, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents, five brothers and four sisters, and great-grandson Dillon Holland, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mom is survived by her son Joe Barger (Raenel) of Butte, daughter Carol Holland (Ron Caufield) of Missoula, grandchildren Nickole Jemmings (Wally) of Helena, Bobby Barger of San Diego, CA, Marti Hege (Brad) of Missoula, Eric Holland of Great Falls, Rob Holland (Debbie) of Great Falls, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom was a loving, warm-hearted, generous lady who loved her family with all her being. Dad and Mom's marriage and life together of more than 67 years was a true love affair, never lacking in love, respect and admiration for each other and always a model for all who knew them. Dad loved to tease Mom by calling her by her entire name, Inez Juliette Muggerud Arndorfer Barger! Now that's a mighty name for a mighty lady who could melt your heart with her warm hugs. Mom will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will live forever in our hearts. We feel so blessed to have shared in their love and to have had them in our lives for so many years. May you rest in peace.
The time and place for a joint memorial service for both Mom and Dad will be announced at a later date.
