Irene Dunn Miller



Great Falls - Irene Dunn Miller, 79, passed away August 14, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Irene passed away with family by her side.



Irene was born November 9, 1940, to William and Helen Dunn in Leith Scotland, where she was raised with her two sisters, Marion and Helen. She attended primary school and eventually graduated from Leith Academy Senior Secondary School. After graduating, Irene worked at the Munroe Spun Knitting Factory from 1955 until 1963. She took great pride in being a "Leither."



Irene first met her husband to be, Daniel Miller on the train in 1961 when he was inbound from Pakistan to Scotland, traveling from Prestwick to Edinburgh. They dated and eventually married on October 31, 1963. They were married for 56 years and 10 months. Dan and Irene were stationed in many places before making their final home in Great Falls with their three sons, Glenn William, Sean, and Brian Gordon.



While in Great Falls, Irene went back to school to receive her High School GED and then continued her education at the Great Falls VoTech. She earned a degree for secretary and bookkeeping. Irene started working for the Montana United Scholarship Service (MUSS), Indian Teacher Training Program from 1977 until 1989 when the program lost funding. While working there, she made many friends. Irene was honored to be given a Native American name that translated into Lead Thunder Woman, which she cherished. After MUSS closed, Irene followed her boss and was the office manager at Daryll Gray Construction until retiring in 1992.



During Retirement, Irene enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, telling them stories of her childhood, and singing songs to them. She also enjoyed corresponding on the internet with family and friends worldwide. Irene was passionate about gardening, dancing, and listening to Elvis Presley. Other things Irene enjoyed were camping, fishing, league bowling, knitting, crocheting, making quilts, and traveling. Irene loved returning home to the Highlands and the Isle of Skye, touring castles and ancient sites.



Irene is survived by her husband, Daniel P. F. Miller, Jr.; children, Glen (Melanie) Miller, Sean Miller, and Brian Miller; former daughters-in-law, Sheila Reisenberg and Roxanne Back; siters, Marion (John) Black and Helen (James) Morris; 10 grandchildren, Laura, Kellan, Rosslyn, and Magaidh Miller, Connor Miller, Danielle Reisenberg, Brianne (Mike) Maze, Ashlyn, Makayla, and Jacob Miller; 4 great-grandchildren, Chloe Bergstrom, Addyson and Carly Maze, and Maverick Bumbulsky; numerous nieces; and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her father, William Gordon Henderson Dunn; her mother, Helen Dunn; and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and a niece.



A private family viewing has taken place. Irene was cremated on August 16, 2020, on the anniversary of her idol, Elvis Presley's death.



Memorials or donations in Irene's honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Dementia Association.









