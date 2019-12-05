Services
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Inurnment
Following Services
Holy Spirit Columbarium
Irene E. Brook Obituary
Irene E. Brook

Great Falls - Irene Elizabeth Brook, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

A funeral liturgy will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with niche placement immediately following the service at the Holy Spirit Columbarium.

Irene was born on October 23, 1933, in Burlington, Wisconsin to Clarence and Mary Scharf. She completed her Bachelor's Degree and became a registered nurse and cared for others for over 40 years.

She met Joseph Alfred Brook and they were married on May 5, 1956, in Burlington. They just celebrated 63 years of marriage and together they had four children.

Irene loved her animals, especially her cats. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a devout Catholic and always put others first.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph of Great Falls; children, Thomas (Linda Bruce) of Ninilchik, AK, Robert (Kim) of Great Falls, Ann (Todd) Jelinek of Tomahawk, WI, and Kathleen (Jeff) O'Banion of League City, TX; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a . Do something nice and pay it forward.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
