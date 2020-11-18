1/1
Irene Elizabeth Wood
Irene Elizabeth Wood

Great Falls - Irene Elizabeth Wood, 88, of Great Falls, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. She passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 10 a.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home.

Irene was sweet and kind to everyone she knew, and she wanted to be called "Mom" by everyone in the family. She loved to laugh and could bring down the house with her storytelling and wit. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Irene is survived by five of her six children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sue Swartz of Great Falls and John/Pat (Kate) Culliton of Poway, CA; and their children, Brenna Culliton and David Culliton; son, Kevin (Diana) Culliton of Bonney Lake, WA, and their children, Cristin (Keith) Kingman and Erinn (Ricky) Osley; Brian( Marcie) Culliton of Baldwinsville, NY, and their children Amanda (Justin) Barnes, Mathias (Cecilia) Brooks, Jacob Culliton, Melissa (Colleen) Beckley, Frankie (Missy) Opice, and Brianna Elizabeth-Kay Culliton; daughter, Jean Cline of Columbia Falls, and her children Erik Cline, Brett Cline, and Alexa Cline; Clint Harris (Jim Culliton's partner); 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rod and Bob Winterrowd of Montana; and sister, Shirley Dean of Utah.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Duane "Mouse" Wood; parents, Mary Janikula and Arnold Winterrowd; firstborn son Jim Culliton; and brother Don Winterrowd.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
