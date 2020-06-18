Irene Flesch-Waling
Helena - A. Irene Flesch Waling, age 90, of Helena, passed away June 9, 2020. Irene was born on a very cold day December 3. 1929 in Conrad, Montana to Reuben and Evelyn (Gullickson) Fladstol. The eldest of eight children she attended eight years of school in a one room school. She graduated from high school in Conrad in 1948. She boarded with her aunt and really learned to clean.
She was in nursing school and while working at the hospital in Great Falls she met the love of her life. Lyle Flesch was the owner/operator of the Capitol Cafe in Shelby. They were married March 3, 1950. This was the beginning of a true adventure in entrepreneurship! Lyle and Irene owned and operated ranches all over the state with the help of their 4 children: Bruce, Gail, Brad and Brian.
Places include: Capital Café (Shelby), Frontier Inn (Great Falls), Caboose (Libby), Fireside (Townsend), Red Rock Village (Miles City), Beaumont Club (Belgrade), Homesteader (Columbus). Ranches: Castle Creek, (S. of Lewistown), Morgan-Weaver (E. of Augusta), Blood Creek (E. of Roy), Woodland Angus (Potomac), and Augusta Trading Post (Augusta).
She fell in love with the organ after playing at mass in Augusta and would sometimes go over to practice in the middle of the night!
Lyle passed away December 1990. Seven years later she married Lorin Waling who lost his wife, Stephie. All four had been long time friends. Lorin had been in the First Special Forces which was also known as the Devils Brigade. He also had started Townsend Electric. Irene and Lorin were married in 1997. They traveled quite a bit.
Irene moved fifteen times, made friends everywhere and was always ready to feed more. For years Irene was active in schools and played organ or piano at Catholic churches in the area, the pump organ at Canton church; in American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of Norway, many weddings and funerals and the Senior Centers. All the kids grew up making their very own cinnamon roll and baking it in a lid.
When Irene passed a neighbor said "There goes the neighborhood!" Irene was preceded in death by both her parents, her husbands Lyle, then Lorin, two sons Bruce and Brad Flesch, grandson Shaun Kim Nelson, a sister Lou, brothers Roy and Vern Fladstol.
Irene is survived by her daughter Gail Flesch Green (Helena)and grandson son Shane Nelson (Boise, ID); son Brian (Sheila) Flesch Jacob and Gailan; Reuben,Samuel and Timothy; Joe (Destiny) and Mia Flesch all of Townsend; granddaughter Jenny Ann (James) and Mason Owen Dodge of Missoula, MT; her sisters: Shirley Austin of Denver, Jean Wampole of GreatFalls, Dale (Mary) Fladstol of Cascade and June (Bob) Hatleberg of Lakeside MT and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Mass to be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday June 22nd at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.
Helena - A. Irene Flesch Waling, age 90, of Helena, passed away June 9, 2020. Irene was born on a very cold day December 3. 1929 in Conrad, Montana to Reuben and Evelyn (Gullickson) Fladstol. The eldest of eight children she attended eight years of school in a one room school. She graduated from high school in Conrad in 1948. She boarded with her aunt and really learned to clean.
She was in nursing school and while working at the hospital in Great Falls she met the love of her life. Lyle Flesch was the owner/operator of the Capitol Cafe in Shelby. They were married March 3, 1950. This was the beginning of a true adventure in entrepreneurship! Lyle and Irene owned and operated ranches all over the state with the help of their 4 children: Bruce, Gail, Brad and Brian.
Places include: Capital Café (Shelby), Frontier Inn (Great Falls), Caboose (Libby), Fireside (Townsend), Red Rock Village (Miles City), Beaumont Club (Belgrade), Homesteader (Columbus). Ranches: Castle Creek, (S. of Lewistown), Morgan-Weaver (E. of Augusta), Blood Creek (E. of Roy), Woodland Angus (Potomac), and Augusta Trading Post (Augusta).
She fell in love with the organ after playing at mass in Augusta and would sometimes go over to practice in the middle of the night!
Lyle passed away December 1990. Seven years later she married Lorin Waling who lost his wife, Stephie. All four had been long time friends. Lorin had been in the First Special Forces which was also known as the Devils Brigade. He also had started Townsend Electric. Irene and Lorin were married in 1997. They traveled quite a bit.
Irene moved fifteen times, made friends everywhere and was always ready to feed more. For years Irene was active in schools and played organ or piano at Catholic churches in the area, the pump organ at Canton church; in American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of Norway, many weddings and funerals and the Senior Centers. All the kids grew up making their very own cinnamon roll and baking it in a lid.
When Irene passed a neighbor said "There goes the neighborhood!" Irene was preceded in death by both her parents, her husbands Lyle, then Lorin, two sons Bruce and Brad Flesch, grandson Shaun Kim Nelson, a sister Lou, brothers Roy and Vern Fladstol.
Irene is survived by her daughter Gail Flesch Green (Helena)and grandson son Shane Nelson (Boise, ID); son Brian (Sheila) Flesch Jacob and Gailan; Reuben,Samuel and Timothy; Joe (Destiny) and Mia Flesch all of Townsend; granddaughter Jenny Ann (James) and Mason Owen Dodge of Missoula, MT; her sisters: Shirley Austin of Denver, Jean Wampole of GreatFalls, Dale (Mary) Fladstol of Cascade and June (Bob) Hatleberg of Lakeside MT and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Mass to be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Monday June 22nd at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Burial will immediately follow Mass at Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.