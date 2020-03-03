|
|
Irene M. Alme
Kevin - Irene M. Alme, 100, died Monday, the 2nd of March, at the Peace Hospice in Great Falls of natural causes. On Friday, March 6th, visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and a Vigil Service following at 7:00, both at Whitted Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday at St. Williams Catholic Church with interment in the Mountain View Cemetery in Shelby. Memorials are suggested to the Sunburst Swimming Pool.
Irene was born on April 28, 1919, on the family farm near Fordville, ND, to Edward and Katherine (Murray) Meagher. She was one of six children and was the last surviving member of that family.
Irene attended schools in the Fordville area, and then completed her high school education at Central High School in Grand Forks, ND, graduating in 1939.
She married Henry Alme on August 31, 1940, at Pisek, ND. They began farming near Dahlen, ND. The first three children, Arlene, Marvin and Henry, were born there. After the Second World War ended, they sold their farm and moved to Oilmont, MT, where Hank worked in the oilfields and began farming on a part-time basis. Their next child Donald was born there.
In 1948 the family moved to Sunburst. Steen, Terry and Mary were born while the family lived in Sunburst. All seven children attended Sunburst Schools, all graduating from North Toole County High School. The family moved to the family farm near Ferdig in 1960.
After the last of the children had left the household, Irene and Hank moved to Kevin in 1977.
Irene and Hank truly enjoyed square dancing and traveled throughout Montana to attend square dances and festivals. They began wintering in the Phoenix area, first in Mesa and then moving to Apache Junction as Mesa became more congested. They became avid golfers. Whenever a grandchild visited, that grandchild would usually leave with a used golf club and a couple of golf balls! Irene enjoyed reading. She also loved to knit and crochet.
Irene was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured each new grandchild, frequently traveling across the country, spending two weeks or more to assist the mother of the latest grandchild. Her last grandchild, Christopher, was born in 1989 and Irene spent two weeks in Maryland helping Rosemary right after the birth.
She was equally enthusiastic as her great-grandchildren began to arrive. She was always talking about the antics of the newer arrivals as well as the accomplishments of the older grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they grew older. She loved being visited by her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by six of her children, Arlene Lager, Marvin (Rosemary), Henry (Diana), Steen, Terry (Connie) and Mary (Pat Bergman); 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; son, Donald; grandchildren, Geralyn, Leanne, and Mark; and her son-in-law, John Lager.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020