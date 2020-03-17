Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Irene McNees


1940 - 2020
Irene McNees Obituary
Irene McNees

Great Falls - Stella Irene McNees, 79, of Great Falls, passed away on March 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.

Irene was born on December 13, 1940, in Lewistown to Glen and Lula Potterf. She attended school and graduated from Hobson High School in 1959.

She started working for the United States Postal Service in 1959, and later started working at the Northwest Bank in Great Falls.

Irene married Robert J. McNees in Lewistown in the year of 1960. The two spent many wonderful years together before his passing.

After leaving the bank in 1973, she began working at Sacajawea Elementary school and later Charles M. Russell High School in Great Falls where she retired on June 30, 1998.

Irene loved camping, traveling, and playing cards. Above all, she loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; son, Dirk McNees; parents, Glen and Lula; sisters, Glenna Craig and Mary Torstenbo; and brother-in-law, Don McNees.

Irene is survived by her sons, Brian McNees and Kevin (Peggy) McNees; sister, Bev (Melvin) Taurman; sister-in-law, Gail (John) McNees Martin; brothers-in-law, Larry Torstenbo and Jack Craig; and grandchildren, Trevan, Kyanne (Justen), Zachary, and Amy.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
