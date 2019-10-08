|
|
Irma M. Hall
Great Falls - Irma M. Hall, 91years young, passed away on October 6, 2019.
Irma was born February 8, 1928 in Great Falls. She received her education in Great Falls graduating from Great Falls High School. She had desired to be a nurse, so she moved to Havre to attend Northern Montana College. Irma met and later married Eugene N. Hall, Sr. in Fort Benton on June 16, 1948. Eugene was in the Air Force and with his wife, Irma were then stationed in Okinawa. Following his discharge from the military they moved to California. Irma went to work in an onion factory, while Eugene managed Conoco service stations. They had an opportunity to move to Iowa and then returned to Great Falls where she has since resided. For a couple years she was a housekeeper at St. Gerard's. Irma enjoyed the work and continued helping others as a housekeeper for 30 years.
Irma lost her husband, Eugene in 1992.
She was active in 4-H when she was younger. She loved traveling with family and enjoyed John Wayne movies and memorabilia. Each evening she needed her stuffed animals so she could go to sleep. Irma was very loving and caring and had to get her hugs and kisses from her family. While traveling with her daughter Virginia, others even commented on her loving ways.
Irma is survived by her children, Eugene Jr. (Kappie), Mark (Peggy), Marie Hall, Virginia Hall Guss, and William, a sister Carol Tallman and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter Irma Jean Johnston.
At Irma's request, cremation will take place and there are no service planned, and Mom, you will be GREATLY MISSED.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com or Amanda Guss on Facebook.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019