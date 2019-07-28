Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Irvin Nelson Sangrey


1923 - 2019
Irvin Nelson Sangrey Obituary
Irvin Nelson Sangrey

Great Falls - Irvin Nelson Sangrey, 96, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at 9:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with a Rosary to begin at 10:00 AM and a Graveside Service to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Born on January 1, 1923 in Rocky Boy, MT to Daniel and Helen Sangrey, Irvin was raised in Rocky Boy. He attended Indian schools at Flandreau, SD and graduated from Fort Hall, ID High School. He met the love of his life, Lucy LaMere in Havre, MT and they were married for 73 years until her death in 2004.

Irvin worked in building maintenance and as farm labor, working for Burlington Northern Railroad, the Anaconda Company, Garrett Nursery and on various farms and ranches. He lived in Rocky Boy for 22 years, Havre for four, but spent the majority of his life, 70 years, in Great Falls.

Survivors include his sons, Daniel A. Sangrey and Peter J. Sangrey; daughters, Shirley Sangrey, Rose M. Sangrey, Linda Raya, Lorraine L. Sangrey and Sylvia Sangrey; sister, Ethel Azure; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Those who have preceded him in death include his father, Daniel Sangrey; mother, Helen (Courchane) Sangrey; brothers, Carl Sangrey and James Sangrey; sisters, Irene Morsette and Synovie Jarvey; son, Irving Eugene Sangrey and daughter, Helen Belcourt.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 28, 2019
