Ivan Gene Buhmann
Great Falls - Ivan Gene Buhmann, 95, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at a local care facility surrounded by his family. A Public Visitation will be held this Friday, January 17, from 6-8p.m. at Croxford Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held the following day, Saturday, January 18, at 11:00a.m. at the same location where Military Honors will be performed at the close of the service. A brief Graveside Service will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Cascade at 2:00p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Gene was born in Hermiston, Oregon to Reinhart W. Buhmann and Ruth Burrine Sprague on March 31, 1924. Although born in Oregon, Gene was raised in Montana, graduating from Chinook High School in 1943. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy, serving honorably from May 1943 to April 1946. After serving our country Gene met Shirley Eileen Kodalen. They would later marry in Havre, MT on February 2, 1947, and they were happily married for 51 years. Throughout his life Gene spent time beekeeping, operating as an air traffic controller, a rancher, and avid woodsman. He loved to fish and hunt, play in a good game of cards, and go for that elusive 300 in bowling. In his later years he became a great carpenter, building his own home along the Missouri River near Craig, MT; a place he could enjoy the pleasures of fishing and hunting, and the occasional game of pool. He loved a good cup of coffee, a warm bowl of soup, and a long conversation.
Ivan is survived by his son, Arnold Lee Buhmann; sister, Nancy Norberg; granddaughter, Jennavieve Buhmann; grandson, Alexander Buhmann; great grandson, Zane Maverick Buhmann; many nieces and nephews; and, special friend, Jeanann Craven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Ruth and L.D. Buhmann; brother, Robert Buhmann; and sister, Ilene Anna Mord.
