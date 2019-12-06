|
|
Jack Charles Heikkila
Jack Charles Heikkila 73 passed away at home on December 3, 2019 of natural causes.
Jack was born in Great Falls Montana on October 7, 1946 to John and Mamie Heikkila. He was the youngest of six children. He lived almost his entire life on the beautiful family ranch, that he loved, just under the south peak of the Highwood mountains.
Jack graduated salutatorian of his class from Belt Valley high school in 1964. He is remembered by many to be a very intelligent man. He was a voracious reader. He would read any book he came across and had an uncanny ability to retain information which allowed him to contribute his vast knowledge on almost any subject in conversation with friends and strangers alike.
After high school Jack was drafted into the United States Army and served from November 1965 to November 1967 before receiving an honorable discharge.
After completing his military service Jack returned to the family ranch. He is known by friends and family to be a talented mechanic quick with a helping hand.
Jack married Denise Garrison in 1974. They were married for 13 years and had three children. Laura Lee (deceased shortly after birth), Jenny and Ian.
Jack married Patricia Feidler in 1989. They were married until her death in January 2009.
Jack is survived by his daughter Jenny Hennes; son Ian Heikkila; step daughter Kristine Vosberg; 7 grandchildren Troy and Treyton Hennes, Colt and Darby Heikkila, Jason, Erika and Ryan Vosberg; sister Louise Barnett; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Heikkila; parents John and Mamie Heikkila; Daughter Laura Lee Heikkila; brothers Henry,Ivan, and Donald Heikkila; sister Nancy Ferguson; grandson Tyler Hennes.
A memorial service will be held in Jack's honor on Monday, December 9 at the Belt Community Church at 1 PM. 423 Belt Creek Rd.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019