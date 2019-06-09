|
|
Jack Dugan
Dutton - Jack Dugan,77, of Dutton, MT, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his residence of natural causes. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 1:00 PM at The Dutton American Legion Hall with military honors performed by the Malmstrom Air Force Honor Guard.
Jack was born on August 13, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Helen (Fitzpatrick) Dugan. He was raised in Philadelphia until enlisting in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966, becoming a jet engine mechanic while stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Jack went on to work as a welder, and then as a farm hand for DeBruycker Charolais, of Dutton, for 25 years.
In 2006 Jack married the love of his life, Elizabeth Dugan on March 17 at the American Legion Hall and spent the next 13 years happily married. He had a passion for woodworking and was a 40 year member of the Legion.
Jack leaves behind his wife, Liz; sons, Todd, Brian, and Dustin; daughters, Julie and Tracy; stepdaughter, Alex; sisters Ellen, and Betty; brother, George; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He goes on to be reunited with his parents, Charles and Helen.
To Jack everything was fun, and as he was fond of saying, "Never go straight, always go forward."
To leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019