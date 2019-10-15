|
|
Jack Golberg
Ulm - Last Friday, October 11, 2019, we said goodbye to our beloved Jack Golberg, 84, of Ulm. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 18th at 10:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
Born October 21, 1934 in Sidney, MT to Truman (Jack) Golberg and Esther Sherman, Jack attended the Crow School on The Fairfield Bench and later the Fairfield Schools. In 1956 he married Ivalee Robertson, living in Great Falls and Manchester. Although this union ended in divorce in 1970, they were blessed with four children. He later married Nancy Wilcox and moved to White Sulphur Springs. They divorced in 1988, and it wasn't until 2005 when Jack was lucky enough to find love again, marrying Kathi Kinkade in 2009 and moving to Monarch.
In earlier years Jack worked for Ulmer's Auto Repair in Great Falls until opening his own shop, Jack's Auto Repair in west Great Falls. He also owned and operated Jack Golberg Excavating and Golberg Construction. In 1977 he moved to White Sulphur Springs and continued with his construction company. His son, Bruce, joined the company 1984. They worked as a team until selling the business in 2000. He continued to work with his son at the 6666 Ranch until retiring at the end of 2005.
Jack enjoyed anything in the outdoors be it snowmobiling, motorcycles, water skiing, camping or hunting (including a successful grizzly bear hunt in Alaska, on snowshoes, at the age of 69). As long as it was outdoors it was on the list. He owned one of the first snowmobiles in Great Falls. Over the years he built cabins at Castle Bar, Diamond Bar X, Logging Creek and then one on Sheep Creek. Long motorcycle, snowmobile or side-by-side rides through the mountains were one of his favorite activities. Camping at Holter Lake water skiing and spending time with family and friends gave him great pleasure. One of his motorcycle trips took him over the waterfall at Falls Creek during high water in the spring. After many bumps and bruises, and lucky to be alive, he and a few friends went back the next day to fish his motorcycle out of the creek with homemade grapple hooks, dried it out and rode it out with crooked handlebars. He loved exploring the Bob Marshall before it became a wilderness area seeing many areas most people have never seen. Jack experienced some unique hunts in Alaska and remote Montana. His love of driving and owning vehicles and machinery was a huge part of his life, always on the lookout for the "latest and greatest". Between he and his son Bruce they owned 30 different backhoes through the years along with countless pieces of equipment. His nick name became "Backhoe Jack". Jack loved telling stories and reminiscing about the old days.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathi Golberg; his children, Janet (Ken) Reed of Wichita, KS, Marlene (Tom) Preston of Great Falls, Terrie Trettenbach of Billings, MT and Bruce (Debbie) Golberg of Red Lodge, MT; stepson Bill Kinkade of Glendale, AZ; grandchildren, Christopher and Shannon Reed, Travis and Branndon Trettenbach, Kadie and Sierra Golberg, Shauna Sears and Nick Kinkade; great-grandchildren: Kenton and Kasen Reed, Mike Esposito and Caleb Sears.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman & Esther Golberg and sister Charlotte Golberg.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019