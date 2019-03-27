|
Jack L. Creek
Great Falls - Jack L. Creek (90) passed away at his home on March 18 after a short illness. Jack was born in Great Falls on November 29, 1928 to Jack (Sr.) and Loretta Marion Creek. He grew up in Great Falls and as a young man served in the Navy stationed in the San Francisco Bay area on the decommissioned USS Arizona. After leaving the Navy he returned to Great Falls where he worked for the Montana Bank. He continued in banking working in Shelby, MT and returning to Great Falls with Montana Bank. He stayed with Montana Bank until it was bought out by First Interstate and was offered a position with First Interstate/Wells Fargo in Los Angeles. In 1999 he retired from Wells Fargo as Senior Audit Manager and VP. As a young man he had taken up skiing as a pastime and traveled all over the country skiing. When he retired, they settled in Kalispell where Jack continued skiing well into his 80s.
Jack is survived by his wife Joan, children Kathy Prim and Laurie Creek of Kalispell, John Creek and daughter-in-law Suzie of Pleasanton, California, Terry Creek and daughter-in-law Shirley of Sioux Falls, SD and Jeff Markle of North Hollywood, CA along with eight grandchildren and soon to be six great grandchildren.
A mass will be held at St. John Paul 2nd Catholic Church in Bigfork, MT Tuesday, March 26th at 9am.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019