Jack Michael Trotchie

Jack Michael Trotchie Obituary
Jack Michael Trotchie

Renton, WA - Jack Michael Trotchie 60 passed away Easter Sunday, April 21 of natural causes at his home in Renton, WA. Born in Havre, Jack attended St Jude's then public schools, he graduated from Havre High School in 1977. He enlisted in the military serving in the armed forces from 1978 to 1980 throughout Germany in Finance. He later attended MSU Northern graduating in 1987 with a BT in Business and Computer Technology. Jack worked a variety of jobs, mostly in sales and marketing. One of his favorite jobs was with the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park where he could be part of the excitement of the games. He was an avid sports fan and could recall and recite statistics of his many admired teams and athletes. Jack also enjoyed participating in Christian outreach with Worlds Harvest Missions at Sturgis Motorcycle rallies.

Jack was preceded in death by parents Janet Shortell and Jack J. Trotchie. He is survived by daughters Nicole (Rusty) Brown of Fernandina Beach, FL, Tara (Evan) Hanna of Vancouver, WA, Sara Trotchie of Missoula, MT; Grandchildren Tristan, Devon & Oliver Brown all of Fernandina Beach, FL; siblings Vicki (Fred) Jones of Surprise, AZ, Linda (Patrick) O'Rourke of Bellevue, WA, Jim Trotchie of Fort Worth, TX, Patricia (Michael) Ure of Lynden, WA, Jerry Trotchie of Renton, WA.

A family memorial service will be held in Seattle, WA on Saturday, May 25. His ashes will rest in Willamette National Cemetery near Portland, OR.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 12, 2019
