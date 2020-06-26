Jack Thomas Patterson
Great Falls - Jack Thomas Patterson, 64, of Great Falls, left us on Friday, June 19, 2020, passing peacefully at Benefis Hospice after a short battle with lung cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 8, 2020, at Old Fort Benton Park.
Born on November 3, 1955, in Fort Benton to William and Dorothy Patterson, he grew up tormenting his parents, playing, and working with his five siblings in the fields of the family ranch in Montague. He graduated from Geraldine High in 1973 and loved boxing, reading, and driving very fast on dirt bikes and in his 1969 blue sparkle Chevelle SS.
He was married to Rhonda Wilson of Billings for ten years. They raised two wonderful sons, Lane and Jacob, and owned J&R Service station in Geraldine. He loved playing guitar and singing in his band, and instilled his love of music in his sons. In 1991, he moved to Seattle and worked proudly as a union concrete pump operator for over twenty years, where he built thousands of houses, skyscrapers, bridges, and stadiums.
He loved growing vegetables, ocean fishing, watching his sons play music together in Seattle, spending time with friends, cooking, learning, and was an avid collector of canned goods and gravy packets.
He is survived by his sons; father (who turns 95 on June 28); and siblings Julie, Jim, Jon, Jerry, and Joey. His mother passed in 2012. He was a loving father, son, friend, and person, and was deeply loved. We'll miss you, Jack.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.