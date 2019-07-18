|
Jacob "Jake" Allyn Hudson
Great Falls - Jacob "Jake" Allyn Hudson, 31, of Great Falls, was lost to his family Friday, July 12, 2019, in his home. He was born on May 17, 1988, in Waconia, MN to Daniel Lee Hudson and Deborah Marie Routson Hudson.
A vigil service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. A funeral liturgy will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. also with visitation one hour prior, both services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
He attended Central Catholic High School in Great Falls and graduated in 2006 where he participated in football, basketball, band, choir, and theater. He went on to graduate from St. Mary's University in Leavenworth, KS with a BA in Liberal Studies while playing football all four years. He continued on to the IE business school in Madrid, Spain where he graduated with a Masters in International Business in July 2017, and won first prize as well as the award for best startup at Venture Day Madrid 2017.
He began his career with Uniqlo Clothing as a trainee and went on to open a new store in Boston, MA. He became a certified general manager at Golden Corral in Great Falls and moved on to become an owner/operator of ELE LLC (which Jake said stands for Everybody Loves Everybody) with his brothers Josh and John. He then became a founding partner of Octavio Coffee.
Jake enjoyed many things. He could often be found researching new ideas and concepts in a variety of areas, from leadership, to epic poetry, to astrophysics, and the library he accumulated was extensive. A big fan of superheroes and blockbusters, he was eternally available for movie nights with his family, and loved theorizing and wildly speculating about the futures of his favorite franchises with his brothers. His dog, Iris the Princess, was also a massive source of joy in his life as they were rarely happier than when they were together training and playing usually for hours every day. He also loved fitness and tried to exercise every day with whichever of his brothers were free to hit the gym.
He was awarded MVP for his last game of college football, and Most Inspirational Player in 2005 from Central Catholic High School. In 2014, he took 4th place in the NPC Big Sky Championship Men's Physique (A). Jake was awarded the Citizen Honorable service award from the Great Falls Police Department for rescuing a baby from a burning building on April 5, 2016.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Frank Routson and Bill Hudson; his grandmother, Gwyn Hudson; and his aunt, Elizabeth Routson.
He is survived by his grandmother, Patricia Routson; parents, Dan and Deb Hudson; brothers, Patton (Katie) Hudson, Joshua (Sarah) Hudson, John Hudson, and Jeremy Hudson; his nieces, Lydia Hudson and Quinn Hudson; his nephew, Will Hudson; his two best friends; numerous special friends; and various cousins.
Jake was a loving and caring friend, brother, son, grandson, uncle, nephew, and an outstanding overall human being. He will be greatly missed by anyone and everyone he came into contact with. Everyone who had the honor of knowing Jake is better off for having spent time with him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jacob's memory to the John E. Herman Home and Treatment Facility, 351 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 18, 2019