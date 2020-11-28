Jacqueline Elizabeth Girres Thomas



Jacqueline Elizabeth Girres Thomas, 54, of Colorado Springs, passed away on November 22nd, 2020. She was born on November 2nd, 1966 in Great Falls, Montana as the fourth child of Gerald Girres and Lovetta Christensen Girres. She married Frederick Louis Thomas in Great Falls, Montana on June 15th, 1996. She has resided in many places including Colorado Springs for 14 years.



Jacqy filled everyone with love and her enjoyment of life touched all who knew her. She loved spending time with her children, decorating for the holidays, camping, road trips, learning adventures with her children, providing home cooked meals for residents and staff especially during the holidays, and spending time at the ocean. She had a heart of gold and was an amazing nurse who was loved by her patients and their families. She will be missed by countless people including her family, friends, and coworkers.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Girres and Lovetta Christensen Girres. She leaves cherished memories with her husband Frederick Thomas; daughters Janniqua Thomas (Desmond Hines) and Therese Thomas; sons Kweshaan Thomas and Marquees Thomas; granddaughter Desirae Elizabeth; her sisters Cynthia Girres, Therese Blalock, Stephanie Girres, and Pamela Girres (Richard Sirota); and her brother Gerald Girres, Jr. (Kristi Girres). She was also the beloved auntie of Nora Justice, Shane Girres and Emma Girres.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3rd , 2020 at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory located at 1104 S. Circle Drive Colorado Springs, Colorado from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm followed by the Rosary 5-6 pm. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 4 th , 2020 at Angelus Chapel at 11:00 am followed by Interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery located at 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Due to Covid - 19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to ten individuals at a time by invitation only. For the service 25 invited guests will attend. Rosary and funeral service will be live streamed.









Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.