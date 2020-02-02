Services
Cloyd Funeral Home
209 Third Avenue North
Lewistown, MT 59457-0118
(406) 538-8711
James Brook

James Brook Obituary
James Brook

Lewistown - James C. Brook 91 of Lewistown and formerly of Judith Gap died Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 in Valle Vista Manor of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Judith Gap Methodist Church. Cremation and committal in the Judith Gap Cemetery have taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
