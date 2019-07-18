|
James "Jim" Buley
Great Falls - Jim Buley, 67, of Great Falls, MT passed away of natural causes in his home on July 13, 2019. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread in nature. A celebration of his life will be held later on his birthday.
Jim was born in Great Falls on August 23, 1951, to Chuck and Irene Buley. He grew up with two older sisters. He loved playing and watching sports from a young age. Due to their winning records, the Packers and the Yankees became his enduring favorite sports teams.
After graduating from C. M. Russell High School, he followed classmates to the University of Utah, where he joined Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and made lifelong friends. He worked at the Social Security Administration in San Diego, CA, where he met his future wife, Sara Yordy. They were married March 14, 1981, and had their daughter Heather before moving back to Great Falls.
Jim is survived by his wife; daughter, Heather (Gregg) Bruce; and sister, Candy (Pat) Wagner, all of Great Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barb Cabbage.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 18, 2019