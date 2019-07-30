|
James "Jim" Coppedge
Great Falls - James "Jim" L. Coppedge, 78, (formerly of Denton) passed away at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, MT on Friday, July 26, 2019. Jim was born in Denton, MT on May18, 1941 to George F. and Vera J. (Larson) Coppedge.
Funeral Services will be at the Denton Methodist Church on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 2:00 p.m. with viewing from 12:30 to 2:00. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the religious .
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Jim's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 30, 2019