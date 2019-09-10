|
James "Jim" Croff
Great Falls - Jim passed away on August 31, 2019. He fought a long hard fight with courage and humor, always. His love of family and friends kept him fighting hard. He taught us all to be strong. He will be loved and missed forever.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Geyser Community Hall on September 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Please join us in remembering and celebrating his life.
Jim was born on March 22, 1957, to Don and Edith Croff in Great Falls. He was raised on a ranch in the middle of the Highwood Mountains. Jim attended grade school at a one room country school, later graduating from Belt High School.
He was Cowboy in true sense. A rancher and a horseman and excelled at both.
He loved and respected everyone he knew. He had a passion for life and he lived it well. We were all so blessed to have him in our lives. We will miss him and his great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, son, great brother, uncle and a loyal friend.
His love of Rodeo started at an early age when he started riding Little Britches Rodeos and continued on to the PRCA Rodeo. Later becoming President of PRCA Montana Circuit which he was so proud of and like everything, put his whole heart into.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Holly Croff; daughter, Jimi Rae Croff; son, Dustin (Kallie) Probert; granddaughters, Presley and Pryar Probert; father, Don (Zelda) Croff; sisters, Corinne McBride, Peggy Hill, Debbie (Mark) Robinson, Janice (Steve) Griffin, Sherrie Smith and Donna (Durward) Benbow. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews that he loved hanging out with.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Edith Croff; grandparents, Bill and Inez Noble, Bill and Gladys Croff; and nephew, Sam Hill.
Memorials in Jim's name can be made to the Judith Basin Medical Transportation fund or an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019