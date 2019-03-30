|
|
James "Jim" Davies
Helena - James "Jim" Davies, 90, passed away at Big Sky Care Center in Helena, MT on March 17, 2019, with his family by his side, after years of battling dementia.
Jim was born in 1928 in Lead, South Dakota to parents Ida Leff and Ellis Davies (predeceased). After graduation from Lead High School, he served in the Army from 1950-1952, receiving the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and the Merit Unit Citation.
After serving his country, Jim attended Black Hills Teachers College in Spearfish, South Dakota, graduating with a B.S. degree in Social Science and History. In 1991, Jim retired from Montana Deaconess Medical Center in Great Falls, MT.
Jim loved to fish, hunt, read, dance, silver craft, make jewelry and most of all, spend time at his summer home in Lincoln, MT and winter in Sun City, AZ.
He is survived by his wife Dona, his son Joe Davies, TX, his step daughters Cathy Watson and Linda Peak (David), grandson Kenley Davies, granddaughters Jeri Meyer and Jessica Welles and great granddaughter Savanna Voyles.
Thank you to all the caregivers who provided care to Jim, with a special thank you to Compassus.
At his request, there will be no formal services.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019