James "Jim" E. Baker
Polson, MT - James "Jim" E. Baker, 78 resident of Polson, Mt, passed away at Kalispell Regional Hospital in Kalispell, Mt on March 14, 2019.
Jim was born June 30, 1940 in Whitefish, Mt. His parents were James Allison and Helen Sagen. Jim attended school in Whitefish. After graduation from Whitefish High School, Jim went on to the University Of Montana where he played for the Grizzly basketball team. He then finished his education and received his Bachelor Degree in Napa Valley, California.
On April 25, 1982 Jim married the love of his life Geri Salois and spent his days with her traveling and living life to the fullest.
Jim spent the majority of his career working in the employment industry helping people gain independence. He taught Science at the Browning Public Schools, and was an elected member of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. Jim ended his career working for the AFL-CIO Labor union.
Jim was an avid fisherman, a sports enthusiast, loved to read and tell stories. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Geri, his sons Michael Long of Sacramento, CA, Kurt (Carolyn) Zuback of Browning, his daughter Karol (Karl) Zuback of Browning, his grandchildren Shantell (Gavin) Flammond of Billings, Cait Flammond of the Virgin Isands and Woody and Wacey Zuback of Browning. His great-grandchildren Preston and Bailee Flammond of Billings, Nikiah and Greysen Kramer of Billings and Beatrix Zuback of Browning.
Services for Jim will be held at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 2048 Conn Rd, Columbia Falls, Mt. on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 19, 2019