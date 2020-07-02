James "Jim" E. Knoepke
On September 3, 1958, his parents and five older sisters celebrated his birth. He was introduced to the world as James Edward Knoepke, the son of Edward and Hattie (Kelsey) Knoepke of Great Falls, MT. His sisters Nancy, Susie, Linda, Amy, and Karen called him Jimmy. The family would later welcome three more sons Jerry, Bruce and William (Bill) as the years went by.
James, known as Jim to many, graduated from Great Falls High School in 1977 and went on to receive a degree in Electronics from Northern MT College in 1989.
On June 5, 1981, he welcomed his first born into the world, his daughter Katrina (Katie). On March 20, 1982, he married the love of his life, Sheila Ames. I am told he wanted to marry her sooner, but she was not sure about this witty man who tended to cause mischief. He was persistent and so she married him. On May 11, 1986, they welcomed their son Edward (Ed) into the world.
Jim and his wife Sheila started their lives in Great Falls, Montana, and moved to Minnesota in 1997. In 2008, they moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and in 2014 moved to Olathe, Kansas. Every move was because one of them was offered a job opportunity that would benefit the family. In every state Jim would have a project vehicle in the garage. After one vehicle was finished he was on to the next. Restoring vehicles was his passion.
He gave himself the nickname of Mr. 1derful and was quick with a witty reply if anyone ever questioned his greatness. Jim was able to tease and joke about almost anything with almost anyone. Over the years, I have heard countless stories of Jim causing mischief and giggling because of the reactions he got. He would argue that he didn't giggle, but we all know he did.
On Sunday, June 28, 2020, James (Jimmy, Jim, Mr. 1derful) E. Knoepke, loving husband, father of two children, and Papa to three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 61.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Hattie, his brother, Jerry Knoepke, and his sisters Susie Reynolds and Amy Knoepke. He is survived by his wife, Sheila, his two children, Katrina Anderson and Edward Knoepke, his three grandchildren, Lydia Anderson, Jillian Anderson, and James Anderson, his sisters, Nancy Burian, Linda Holland, and Karen Bullard, his brothers, Bruce Knoepke and Bill Knoepke, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held just before Labor Day weekend, 2020 in Montana. All are welcome and encouraged to join the family in stories and tales of mischief. Requests for more information, flowers, donations, or condolences may be sent to Sheila Knoepke at 1075 S Wyckford St., Olathe, KS 66061.
