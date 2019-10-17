|
|
James Edward Galt
Great Falls - James Edward Galt, age 88, passed away, Monday, October 14, 2019, at Linden House, Beehive Homes Alzheimer Care, Great Falls, MT.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Stanford on Monday, October 28th, 2019, at 11AM. Interment will follow at the Stanford Cemetery, after which a reception will be held at the Stanford City Hall on Main Street. Full Obituary at: www.croxfordfuneralhome.com. Within a couple days after the funeral, Croxford's will also provide a video of the service, at this site.
Jim was born December 12, 1930, in Stanford, MT, to Oliver & Jessie Galt. Jim helped his parents establish a herd of Black Angus cattle, & from an early age, showed steers & bulls across Montana. Jim excelled in sports at SHS, especially Basketball & Softball. After graduating SHS in 1948, he spent a year at MSU in Bozeman. In 1951, he transferred to the College of Great Falls, where he played basketball for the newly formed team, 'The Vagabonds', (now UP Argos).
On June 24, 1951, he married his long-time sweetheart, DeRayn Harris at the LDS church in Great Falls, MT. They made their home in Stanford & Jim became a partner in his father's hardware business, 'OJ Galt & Son Hardware'. He also took over the family farm/ranch operation & raised Registered Black Angus Bulls.
Jim & DeRayn were active members of the Stanford community. Jim served on many boards & organizations, including: Stanford City Council, Stanford Volunteer Fire Department, 500 Club, 4-H Beef Leader, Judith Basin Republicans, Little League Coach & was also a member of First Presbyterian Church.
To supplement the family income, in the late 1970's Jim & DeRayn took jobs as janitors at SHS. Jim was also a Bartender for many years, at various establishments in Stanford. However, the job he loved the most, was 'Stanford School Bus Driver', for the Sage Creek route & SHS Team Driver. He devoted 25 years to the youth of Stanford, retiring from driving in 2003.
Jim enjoyed attending community dances & parties, & hosted countless early morning breakfasts. Poker, Pitch & Pinochle, along with betting at the Horse Races were favorite pastimes. He loved nothing more than following his sons & grandchildren, as they participated in various sports competitions. After his retirement, he assisted his children in their endeavors & became content to watch TV as the Indiana Hoosiers, NY Yankees or MSU Bobcats played. He also could be found studying old SHS yearbooks & visiting with friends who would drop by the house on 2nd Avenue South in Stanford. In November of 2013 Jim moved into Great Falls, Mt, to the Bee Hive Alzheimer Care facility, Linden House.
Jim is survived by his children: twins James Jay (Pennie) Galt, Chandler, AZ & Jackie Kay (Stephen) Urick, Stanford, MT; LeAnn Rae Galt Feisthamel, Great Falls, MT; Robert John (Barbara) Galt, Malta, MT. Grandchildren: Derek (Bria) Galt, Amarillo, TX; Jacy (Andy) Grisinger, Bloomington, IL; Janna Kay (Wade) VandenBos, Stanford, MT; Ollie (Kelsey) Urick, Stanford, MT; Nic (Maria) Feisthamel, Havelock, NC; Lyn Feisthamel, Great Falls, MT; John (Ashley) Galt, Billings, MT; Jay (Andrea) Galt, Billings, MT; Jase Galt, Malta, MT. Great Grandchildren: Taryn Galt, Abrey Galt, Makenna Grisinger, Tanner Grisinger, KayDe VandenBos, Carllee VandenBos & Avery Feisthamel. His sister-in-law, Mina Mae Harris Ecker. Along with numerous nieces & nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years; his mother & father; his sister & her husband, Frances & Warren Roberts; sons-in-law Jack LeMond & Richard Feisthamel; brothers-in-law, Alvin Ecker & Jack (Florence) Harris; nephew, Rodney Ecker.
The family wishes to thank the staff from the Great Falls, Bee Hive-Linden Home, Alzheimer Facility, for their care, compassion and unending patience for Jim.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to: Stanford Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 173, Stanford, MT 59479.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019