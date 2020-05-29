James Edwin Wells
Ulm - James "Jim" Edwin Wells, 72, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2020, with his loving wife at his side.
Jim was born in Great Falls on September 4, 1947, to Jesse Clarence Wells and Iva Marie McKamey. He spent his early years attending St. Gerard's Catholic School, and graduated from Central High School in 1965. He joined the Montana Air National Guard right out of high school. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Carol Genereux. They were married on August 17, 1968.
In addition to serving in the Guard, Jim worked for many years at Phillips Refinery. In 1988, he started a new career with Exxon, so he and his family moved to Billings. In 2004, he retired from Exxon and the Guard and moved back to the Great Falls area.
Not one to sit still for long, Jim started his post-retirement career in 2006 by volunteering for the Ulm Fire Department. He became an Emergency Medical Technician as well, helping many people and saving some lives.
Jim was a kind, funny, loving man. He enjoyed spending time out at the family ranch, visiting with friends and relatives and helping out when needed. He was someone you could always count on. If you needed help, you called Uncle Jim.
Jim leaves behind his wife; daughter, Sandi Wells of Billings; two sons, Shawn (Aliese) Wells of Salt Lake City, Utah and Kane Wells of Great Falls; two grandchildren, Ehli Harris and Paxton Wells; two brothers, David (Kathy) Wells of Lake Oswego, Oregon and Robert (Rita) Wells of Billings; sister Marilyn Wells of Florence; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Cockayne.
Per Jim's request, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ulm Fire Department, PO Box 224, Ulm, MT 59485. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.