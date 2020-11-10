James "Jim" Felix Philipps
Dutton - James Felix Philipps, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Highgate Assisted Living Center in the early morning hours of November 5, 2020. James "Jim" was born in Conrad, MT on July 13, 1932, the second of three children born to Leo and Frances Philipps.
Jim spent his entire youth in Conrad and after graduating with honors from high school in 1950, he deferred entering the military to assist in the operation of the family farm. In January of 1953, he enlisted in the Army. He graduated with honors from the Technical Training Center at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA. He was a top student in his Signal Message Clerk course. He honorably served his country and was especially proud of his service in the Korean War. He was a member of the 2nd U.S. Infantry Battalion. He served 17 months in Korea and 5 months in Hawaii. Upon completion of his assignment and honorable discharge from the service, he was flown to Salt Lake City. He tells the story of arriving on Christmas Eve just in time to attend Mass at the Cathedral. He was still wearing his uniform and was immediately escorted to the front of the church and recognized for his military service.
Prior to leaving for the war, he met the love of his life, Pauline. The two corresponded through many letters and upon arriving home from the war; they were married on November 24, 1956, and began a life of farming.
In 1961, they moved from Conrad to Dutton with three little boys, Tom, Greg, and Terry. They continued to grow their farm and added seven more children: Polly, Anne Louise, Susan, Frances, Julie, Patti, and Joe.
Farming was Jim's passion, often saying he was born for it. He enjoyed all that it entailed and was regularly seen by his children on bended knee praying for rain, storms to pass, and a bountiful harvest. Jim retired from farming in 2004.
Jim was an active member in the community of Dutton. He was a devout Catholic, a member of both the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Freeborn Post 64, served on the Dutton school board and grain elevator board, and was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Dutton.
Jim was an avid bowler and most notably, the reigning family ping pong champion. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, a good game of cards, a witty joke or funny prank, wiggling his ears and nose to entertain grandkids, a lively polka, and carpentry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Katherine; older brother, Eugene; daughters, Anne Louise and Frances; and grandson, Cole. Jim was blessed with a visit from his older brother, Eugene before Eugene passed away earlier this spring.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Pauline; his son, Tom and wife Jessica (Sydney and Lauren); son, Greg and wife, Zorina (Alexandra and James); son, Terry and wife, Laurie (Josh and Justin); daughter, Polly Pimperton and husband, Gary (Jeff, Alyssa, Kerstyn, and Kolby); daughter, Susan Nickol and husband, Kevin; daughter, Julie Johnson and husband, Mark (Spencer and McKenna); daughter, Patti Vaskey (Triston); son, Joe and wife, Leann (Shelby and Carter); and his six great-grandchildren, Kasen, Emma, Rhett, Lily, Bode, and Colt James.
Jim leaves behind a legacy of good humor and love. Love for his faith, love for his "Sweetie," and love for his family. We love you, Dad and miss you already. We, his family, are grateful to the staff at the Highgate for their tender care these past few years.
A private family vigil will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Dutton. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or other local charity. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
