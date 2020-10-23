James Henry Boadle



James Henry Boadle passed away on Oct 19th, 2020 of natural causes. Jim was born February 17th 1936 to Helen and Clifford Boadle of the Tiger Butte area southeast of Great Falls. He lived on the ranch there with his brother John and sister Darlene until the family moved to the ranch southwest of Choteau to the Pishkun place in 1944. Jim graduated from Choteau High School in 1956 and worked the family ranch. On Oct 14th, 1961 he married Betty Lou Beatty of Havre and they had 3 children Gregory Boadle (Post Falls, ID), Loren Boadle (Poplar, MT) and Rhonda Nordahl (Helena, MT). In 1967 he moved the family to the ranch west of Augusta. He was a big supporter of the Augusta schools and help the high school get a new wood floor for the gym. There will be a celebration of Jim's life at a later date. Donations in Jim's memory can be sent to Augusta Schools P.O. Box 307 Augusta, Mt 59410.









