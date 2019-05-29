|
|
James "Jim" Kunka
Great Falls - James "Jim" Kunka passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. His wife of 55 years, Sharon, and sons were at his side, cheering him across the finish line, as he stepped into heaven to be with his Savior Jesus for all of eternity. He considered himself to be tremendously blessed to have lived and loved for 81 years.
Jim is a graduate of Minot State, and he completed graduate studies at the University of Idaho. He loved to teach and taught mathematics for over 50 years, more than 40 of which were here in Great Falls schools of [then] East Junior High School, Holy Spirit Catholic School, and MSU Great Falls. Before teaching in Great Falls, Jim taught math in Lemmon, South Dakota, Plaza, North Dakota, and Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Overall, he taught thousands of students that "Math is beautiful!"
Jim enjoyed tending his garden, playing with his Labrador Retrievers, picking huckleberries, coaching (Little League baseball, basketball, football), and fishing. He loved leading Bible studies, serving with Apantao Christian Retreats and Marriage Ministries, singing in the church choir, singing with his close friends, the "Swinging Seniors," and caring for his family.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Joe; mother, Gertrude, and brother Gary of Minot, North Dakota, where Jim grew up.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Joe (Charlene) of Rathdrum, Idaho, Rob (Debbie) of Jacksonville, Florida, Mike (Jenny) of Great Falls, and Steve (Amy) of Emmett, Idaho; brother, Joe (Linnet) of Sheridan, Wyoming; and sister, Barbara (Bobby) of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jim and Sharon also have nine grandchildren: Jimmy, Brandon (Katlyn), Cody (Thandie), Tyler, Jonah, Ethan, Tanner, Tenney, and Annastyn, and one great-granddaughter, Penelope.
Jim and Sharon were inseparable in life and faith in their Lord Jesus. Jim has gone on ahead and awaits their reunion. A visitation will be held on May 31 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home with a service to follow on June 1, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (5300 9th Ave S).
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 29, 2019