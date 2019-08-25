Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
GREAT FALLS - James Loran Cereck, 83, passed on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

A vigil service will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A funeral liturgy will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Holy Spirit, 201 44th St S, with urn placement to follow at the Holy Spirit Columbarium.

James was born on August 7, 1936 in Great Falls to Frank and Ruby Hamann Cereck. He attended Red Butte School and graduated from Great Falls High School. He served 2 years in the Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He worked for over 35 years for Montana Power. He was active in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Cum Christo and the Exchange Club.

He married Annette Cantrell from Whitetail, MT in 1961. They have five children, Pam Cereck, Jodi Stokes, Lori Eckhardt, Paul Cereck and John Cereck; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, William Cereck and sister, Norma Haltunen.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma Pilgeram.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Marten de Porres or Peace Hospice.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
