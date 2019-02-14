|
|
James M. Colla
Great Falls - James Michael Colla was born on July 14, 1943 to Anthony B. and Alice Cooper Colla in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With an inquisitive mind and a passion for creating and building, it was evident from an early age that Jimmy would grow to lead an exciting life. His early years were filled with Sunday dinners and family gatherings with his Sicilian family of aunts, uncles, cousins and his older brother, Richard. Summers were spent with friends on the shores of Peewauke Lake. In high school, he drove a cool 1950's hot rod and worked at a diner called the Pig and Whistle. You may recognize the exterior of the restaurant as it would become "Arnold's" in the sitcom Happy Days. You could say Jim was Fonzie before "The Fonz" was created.
During his senior year in high school, Jim and his parents moved to Great Falls, where his father was promoted to an executive leadership role at New England Life Insurance. Jim's father was also a talented musician who played the violin in the Montana Symphony. Never one to be outdone by anybody, Jim preferred baking his bongo drums in his mother's oven until they made just the right sound. Jim attended GFHS, the College of Great Falls and the University of Montana. After college, he went on to work for his father in the insurance business.
Eventually, Jim's desire for adventure led him to California. There he spent time at Father Payton's Theatre, where he developed a passion for television production. His brother, already a successful actor, producer and soon-to-be Hollywood director, was a great teammate and mentor for the ambitious young Jim.
In 1965 he married Barbara Hendrickson of Chinook, Montana, and together they had two little girls, Connie and Candra. By the early 1970's, both had gone their separate ways, and in 1972 Jim would meet his wife of 27 years, Sidney Stapp of Great Falls. Their first date included her infant daughter, Bromley, and Jim's two girls, along with a trip to the circus. Immediately, they fell in love. It was a grand adventure that would create an inseparable bond.
In the late 1970's, Jim and his brother started Rico Lion Films and Video International in partnership with his long standing friends and business partners, Penny Adkins and Cheryl Cordeiro. With Richard as the director and Jim as the Executive Producer, they produced a movie called Olly Olly Oxen Free starring Katherine Hepburn. The team went on to build a successful production company, and in the early 1980s, they helped introduce colleges across the country to new curriculum teaching film students about the then-revolutionary new platform of videotape.
In the late 1990's, Jim, Penny and Cheryl expanded their media companies to include the Continental Television Network. It started with building KTGF-TV16 in Great Falls. Over the next several years they added ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates across the state of Montana, five stations in all. When he wasn't busy giving Montanans more television content, he could be found in his garage restoring amazing 1950's convertibles. His attention to detail was always present in all he did.
In 2001, Jim sold his television stations and dedicated his professional life to real estate investment. It was a passion he would hold for the rest of his life. He and Sidney designed and built a summer home on Whitefish Lake, and Jim restored a winter home in Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada. Both were where he met some of his most cherished friends.
He dedicated the last years of his life to filling both homes with family and friends and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Jim is survived by his older brother Richard Colla of Beverly Hills, California as well as Jim's three daughters: Connie Colla,(Jeffery Hernandez) Candra Niswanger (Trevor Niswanger) and Bromley Blumfield (Scott Blumfield); Nine grandchildren: Madyson, Maggie, Payton, Alex, Will, Trew, Sophia, Lucas, David, Jacob and Taggert; and one great-grandchild, Alice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James M. Colla's name to the , The and Peace Hospice of Montana.
A private ceremony will be held with a celebration of life to follow for friends and family at the Meadowlark Country Club on Saturday, February 16th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019