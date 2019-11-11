|
James 'Bert' Rogers
James H. (Bert) Rogers passed away on November 7, 2019 at Benefis West in Great Falls.
He was born the 4th of ten children to Earl and Lillian (Adams) Rogers on August 25, 1923. Bert was born at home and raised on the family farm north of Shelby. He attended a country school through the 8th grade and in 1941 graduated from Oilmont High School.
Upon graduation, he went to Seattle to work for Boeing. While in Washington, he also worked in the shipyards at Winslow Marine on Bainbridge Island until later joining the Navy. He served his duty in the South Pacific until being discharged in August of 1946.
Returning home, he went to work in the oilfields near Ferdig and Kevin. In 1948, he married Mary (Adeline) Fortman. The couple resided in Kevin for 17 years. After attending a vocational school in Fargo, ND, the couple and their two children moved to Shelby. He began and ended his career at the Shelby Motor Company as a certified Ford technician and shop foreman.
When he wasn't keeping family and friends mobile, he enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and creative woodworking. He had an endless curiosity about the way things worked and consequently became a great problem solver. Bert was a longtime active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and the Shelby Senior Center.
Survivors include two daughters Donna (Dave) Herdina of Great Falls and Judy (Warren) Johnson also of Great Falls, four grandchildren Ryan and Megan Herdina, Kelsey and Devin Johnson and one great grandchild Tesher James Reidle. Sisters Doris Norley of Butte, Winnie Metelko of Michigan, and Rose Altenburg of Cut Bank also survive him as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Shelby. Please visit Bert's online memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019