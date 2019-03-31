|
James Schuschke
Great Falls - James Schuschke, 82, of Great Falls, MT, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. There will be a potluck gathering at the Frontier Inn on Saturday, April 6 at 12:00 pm.
James "Jim" Edward Schuschke was born October 18, 1936 in Lidgerwood, ND. He was the son of Edward and Loretta (Glasner) Schuschke. After high school, he joined the Air Force where he was stationed at several bases and did a tour in Thailand. After 20 years in the military, he retired to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT in 1977. He then worked at Consumers Press as the Circulation Manager where he worked until retiring. He loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his garden.
He is survived by his children: Kim Schuschke of Great Falls, MT and Carolyn Hall of Tucson, AZ; and his sisters: Pat Hoffman of Moorhead, MN and Kathleen Jackson of Eagan, MN. He is proceeded in death by his parents: Edward & Loretta Schuschke; and sister: Donna Sturgess of Wahpeton, ND; his infant brother; and four brothers-in-law: John Sturgess, Frank Slaby, Donald Hoffman, and Larry Jackson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019