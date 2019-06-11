Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for James Upchurch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Taylor Upchurch


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
James Taylor Upchurch Obituary
James Taylor Upchurch

Stockett - James Taylor Upchurch, 32, of Stockett, Montana passed away on June 2, 2019. James was born June 28, 1986 to parents Dave and Theresa in Williston, North Dakota. The family moved to the Stockett area when James was young. James loved to spend time with his son Eathan James Upchurch, his dog Blue, his many family members and friends. His aunt Rhonda Smith (who he nicknamed Auntie Ma) had a big part in James life. He enjoyed going to her home and helping her with family gatherings.

James had a good heart and would give the shirt off his back to help anybody!!

James worked with his Dad doing telecommunications sales and services. He was very good at building homes and many other handiwork projects. Also, he was a very talented artist!! When James was young his Father Dave taught him how to fish and it was a sport he truly enjoyed along with swimming, hiking, camping and cooking. He was a bit of a dare devil and liked to jump from cliffs into the water.

James is survived by his Father Dave (Diana) Upchurch, his Mother Theresa (Rick) Schaafsma, Brother Zachary (Kristine) Upchurch, Son Eathan James Upchurch, Neices Brooklynn, and Gabriella, an Uncle, Aunts, and numerous cousins.

James was proceeded in death by his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, and Uncles.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now