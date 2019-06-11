|
|
James Taylor Upchurch
Stockett - James Taylor Upchurch, 32, of Stockett, Montana passed away on June 2, 2019. James was born June 28, 1986 to parents Dave and Theresa in Williston, North Dakota. The family moved to the Stockett area when James was young. James loved to spend time with his son Eathan James Upchurch, his dog Blue, his many family members and friends. His aunt Rhonda Smith (who he nicknamed Auntie Ma) had a big part in James life. He enjoyed going to her home and helping her with family gatherings.
James had a good heart and would give the shirt off his back to help anybody!!
James worked with his Dad doing telecommunications sales and services. He was very good at building homes and many other handiwork projects. Also, he was a very talented artist!! When James was young his Father Dave taught him how to fish and it was a sport he truly enjoyed along with swimming, hiking, camping and cooking. He was a bit of a dare devil and liked to jump from cliffs into the water.
James is survived by his Father Dave (Diana) Upchurch, his Mother Theresa (Rick) Schaafsma, Brother Zachary (Kristine) Upchurch, Son Eathan James Upchurch, Neices Brooklynn, and Gabriella, an Uncle, Aunts, and numerous cousins.
James was proceeded in death by his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, and Uncles.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 11, 2019