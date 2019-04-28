|
James Theodore Orr
Ulm - James Theodore Orr, 65, of Ulm, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 of natural causes. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ulm Bible Church, 14 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT.
James was born on June 21, 1953 in Choteau, MT to parents Everett Jazz Orr and Marjorie Eileen Russell. He was raised in Valier, Heart Butte, and East Glacier. He later graduated from Valier High School. Soon after, he married his first wife of five years, Janice Fay Robinson, in Conrad, MT on September 15, 1972. Together they had one son, Randy Joe. James met his second wife, Barbara Ann Lindskog, in Cut Bank, MT. They later married on January 21, 1978 and lived in Valier for seven years before moving to Great Falls for six years. They then moved back to Ulm where they spent the remaining 18 years of their marriage before they later divorced. Together they had one son, Chester Theordore Burns and two daughters, Katy Ann, and Keely Kaye. James remained back home in Ulm for the rest of his years.
In his early working years, James was a farmer and a rancher. He served as a Sheriff in Pondera County, and later worked for Cargill grain and Evans grain, until he was disabled and retired. Throughout his life, he enjoyed collecting cars, fishing, and spending time around horses. He greatly valued each moment he received with his grandkids, visiting friends, and just being surrounded by close family. A loving father and a dear friend to all, James will be missed.
He is survived in passing by his sons, Randy Joe Orr of Conrad, Chester Theordore Burns (Michelle) Orr of Great Falls; daughter, Keely Kaye (Clinton) Young of Ulm; sisters, Donna (Kenny) Wheeler of Valier, Glenna Bowmans of Valier, Ida (Donald) VandenBos of Valier, Viola Anderson of Ulm, Beatrice Bonner of Billings; brother, Jim Orr of Great Falls; grandchildren, Krystal Orr of Conrad, Matthew Orr of Conrad, Calleigh Orr of Great Falls, Shayley Young of Ulm; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Marjorie Orr; brother, Tony Orr; and daughter, Katy Ann Orr.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019