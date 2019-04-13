|
|
James Virgil Wells
Spokane, WA - James Virgil Wells, 75, Blackfeet Enrolled Member, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend too many, left this world on April 8, 2019, at Spokane, Washington. He was born to Rose Yellow Owl Wells and David Wells, Sr. of Browning, MT., on July 10, 1943.
A wake will be held at Glacier Homes Community Center in Browning, MT on Friday, April 12, 2019. A viewing will be held on Saturday at 1 PM, followed by a Rosary on Sunday, April 14th at 7 PM led by Father Kohler. A Funeral Mass will be at Little Flower Parish on Monday, April 15th at 2 PM followed by a burial with Military Rites at the Wells Family Cemetery in Old Agency south of Browning on Highway 89.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019