James Ward Johnson
Great Falls - James Ward Johnson passed in peace on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Cleveland, OH in 1941 to Harry and Margaret Johnson, and was the oldest of four children. In 1944, the family moved and established roots in Great Falls, MT. Jim graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959. He attended Stanford University, graduating in 1963, and obtained his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law in 1966.
While home on summer break from college, Jim met the love of his life, Myrna Mae Kemp. The two married in 1963, the beginning of a happy 54-year marriage. Jim and Myrna settled in Great Falls, he a lawyer and she a nurse. They had three children, Michael, Erika, and TJ whom they raised with great love and guidance. In 1979, the Johnsons moved to Kalispell, which remained their home for the rest of their lives.
Jim spent the bulk of his legal career as a partner in the Kalispell law firm now bearing his name, Johnson, Berg, and Saxby. He focused his practice in the areas of business, property, and estate planning and displayed the highest level of professionalism. He served as President of the Montana Bar Association, and member of its Commission on Character & Fitness. Jim took great pleasure in solving complex legal problems and helping his clients through their life stages, many of whom became life-long friends. He was the type of lawyer who would make house calls to his elder clients in need and offer to bring them groceries.
Jim's core values were service and contribution to his family and community. He filled positions of service and leadership to numerous governmental and volunteer organizations including trustee of the Great Falls School Board, member of the Optimists Club, member and president of Rotary Club, and member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church, to name a few.
Jim most enjoyed spending time with his family, including traveling to Germany and Patagonia with Myrna and attending all of his children's and grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed hiking in Glacier National Park, driving and restoring fast cars, attending Griz football games, and hosting family and friends at Lake Five. Above all else, Jim will be remembered for being an active and loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. He nurtured these relationships and always placed the needs and accomplishments of his loved ones above his own.
Jim's principled approach to life served him well through both successes and struggles and provided a great example for others to emulate. Although principled and humble, he also displayed a great sense of humor and sarcasm. He remained silly and lighthearted until the end sharing belly-laughs with grandkids and friends. Jim was the rock of our family, with his few jagged edges worn smooth by life and experience, yet still strong enough to lean on in times of weakness. While gone from this world, we'll continue to lean on him when required and are confident he'll be there for us when needed.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Myrna. He is survived by: Michael and Tami Johnson and their children Connor, Kaelen, and Cameron, all of Kalispell; Erika Johnson and David Sandler and their children Kjell and Kenna, all of Kalispell, and TJ and Emily Johnson and their children Paisley and Keller, all of Missoula. He is further survived by siblings Robert Johnson of Maryland, Dennis Johnson of Oregon, and Signe Johnson of Oregon, and their respective spouses and children.
Services for Jim will be held on June 1, 2019, at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Kalispell. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to First Presbyterian Church, Immanuel Lutheran Foundation, and Home Options Hospice, all of Kalispell. The family extends deep appreciation and gratitude to these organizations for their attentiveness and loving care of Jim.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019