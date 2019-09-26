|
James Wilfred Kimmery
Kalispell - James Wilfred Kimmery, 81, passed away September 24, 2019 in Kalispell, MT. He was born September 28, 1937 to Wilfred and Alma Mae Kimmery of Flint Michigan. Jim grew up and went to school in Flint and Fenton, Michigan and went on to graduate from Michigan State University. Jim also served in the US Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky from 1961-1963.
Jim married Donna Nichols in 1956 and had three children, Theresa (Wilford) Romero of Coos Bay, OR, Veronica Fletcher of Billings, and Melanie Kimmery of Wasilla, AK. They have four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In 1981 Jim married Loyann Kolste and gained two children, Tamalee (Gene) Robinson of Big Fork, and Tim (Loraine) Kolste of Fairfield, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Jim and Loyann have been active members of the United Methodist Church in Big Fork.
Proceeding him in death are a half-sister Joyce, half-brother Roy, his sister Sally Jo, and an infant son Walter.
Jim was a very successful businessman, initially selling horticulture supplies around the Northwest from 1964-1973. After falling in love with Montana he moved to Billings in 1974. Jim founded Continental Horticulture Supply Co. and Village Gardens in Billings, spending the next 37 years building these companies with his wife and business partner Loyann. Jim also served as sales manager for McCalif Growers Supply in California from 1990-1995. He was instrumental in developing the horticulture programs for both The Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch in Billings and The Special K Ranch in Columbus. He was a long time member of The Montana Florist Association and The Montana Nursery Association. Jim and Loyann sold Continental Horticulture Supply Co. and Village Gardens in 2007 and have been enjoying retirement, volunteering and traveling since. In 2017 they moved to Big Fork, Montana.
Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be at a later date. Johnson- Gloschat Funeral Home is caring for Jim's family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Special K Ranch or United Methodist Church in Big Fork.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019